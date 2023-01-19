Chennai drops to 3rd place in least polluted cities as air quality level dips

CHENNAI: Contrary to the aim of National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019, that envisages to cut the air pollution in Indian cities down by 30% before 2024, there has been an increase in the particulate matter in Chennai air in 2022 when compared to 2019 which suggests air quality deterioration.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Chennai was the second least polluted city in the country after Vijayawada in 2019 in terms of PM2.5 levels.

During the year, the average PM2.5 levels in the city was 28 microgram per cubic metre (mg/m3) of air. In 2022, the city relegated to third position in the criteria despite the same level of PM2.5 (28 mg/m3).

In 2020 and 2021, the average PM2.5 levels were decreased to 25 and 27 mg/m3 respectively. Similarly, the city has dropped two positions to third from first position in least polluted ranking in PM10 levels.

In 2019, average daily PM10 levels in the city was 55 mg/m3. It had dropped to 65 mg/m3 in 2022. In 2020 and 2021, it was 64 and 60 mg/m3.

‘NCAP Tracker’ report prepared by Climate Trends and Respired Living Sciences said that in 4 years, Rs 6,897.06 crore spent into the country’s flagship NCAP, some of the top polluted cities in 2019 have marginally improved their PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels but continue to breach the Central Pollution Control Board’s safe limits. “Most of the least polluted cities in 2019 have seen an increase in PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels since then,” it said.

A few months ago, the GCC has entered into an agreement with IIT-Madras to implement the programme to get technical support from IIT.

As per a resolution passed by the Chennai Corporation Council, the 15th Finance Commission has allocated Rs 181 crore to Chennai to implement the NCAP. The City Action Plan, Micro Plan Report on Emergency Response System, IT-enabled data management system for air pollution monitoring have been prepared by the civic body.

Vishvaja Sambath, an environmental activist, said, “Increase in PM 2.5 and PM 10 might be linked to increased construction activities and new industries. Actual pollution level in the city could be higher as government agencies downplays the actual numbers.”

