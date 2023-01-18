Fire breaks out at LPG cylinder outlet in Ambattur

CHENNAI: Fire broke out at the office of an LPG gas outlet at Ambattur Industrial Estate late Tuesday night.

While there were no casualties or injuries in the fire accident, a major mishap was averted as the fire was put out before it spread to the warehouse where the LPG cylinders were stored.

According to the Ambattur Industrial Estate police, the outlet was run by a person called Ramkumar. On late Tuesday night, after the staff left the office, security guards noticed thick smoke emanating from the office and alerted the authorities. Personnel from Ambattur Industrial estate police and from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue services department rushed to the scene.

Fire tenders from Ambattur, Maduravoyal, JJ Nagar, and Villivakkam rushed to the scene and after an ordeal that lasted close to two hours, the fire was put out. Police suspect the fire to have been caused by an electric short circuit. A case was registered and investigations have been initiated.