Woman arrested for selling homemade beer in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested a 58-year-old woman for preparing and selling homemade beer at her house in Thiruvottiyur. Police had received a tip off about sale of beer at a house and conducted a surprise check.

Police secured the beer made from carrot, packed in plastic bottles from the house.

Investigations revealed that the elderly lady, Mary, started making beer with carrots and fruits during the pandemic and started selling to restricted customers in her locality.

Thiruvottiyur police registered a case booked a case and arrested Mary. She was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate court in the city on Monday.