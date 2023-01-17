9-yr-old electrocuted while playing with sugarcane in Ambattur

CHENNAI: A Class 4 student succumbed to burns on Monday after he came in contact with a high-voltage cable running above the terrace of his house at Ambattur on last Friday, when he allegedly stuck it with a sugarcane.

The deceased was identified as R Akash (9). Akash's parents - Ramkumar (39) is a car driver and Priya (35), works in an export import firm in Moolakadai. Akash was the couple's eldest son. Their younger son, Sailesh is four years old, police said. Both the boys are students at a government school in the neighbourhood.

The family lived at Annai Indra Nagar, Shanmugapuram near Ambattur. On January 13 (Friday), Akash and his brother were playing on the terrace of their house with a sugarcane, when the cane in Akash's hand hit the high tension electric wire. In the impact, he was thrown to the ground. Neighbours came to his rescue and rushed him to a hospital. He suffered 80 per cent burns and was being treated at the Kilpauk Medical College hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Ambattur police registered a case and are investigating.