27-yr-old hit by express train dead near Thiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman employed at a beauty parlour died after she was hit by an express train when she was walking besides the railway track to reach her house in Kamarajar Nagar in Ernavur near Thiruvottiyur on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shalini. Police investigations revealed that the woman had boarded a local train from Avadi to Wimco Nagar, Thiruvottiyur.

After alighting at Wimco Nagar railway station, she was walking along the railway track, when she got hit by an express train. Passerby who witnessed the incident helped move the woman to a hospital nearby, where she was declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she was talking over phone with her brother when she got hit by the train. The family members made attempts to reach her over phone as she did not reach home and came to the railway station.

They were informed by the authorities that a woman met with an accident after which they secured the body from the police. Korukkupet railway police have registered a case and are investigating.