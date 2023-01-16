Kaanum Pongal: Chennai Police announce traffic diversions

CHENNAI: City Police have announced traffic diversions near Kamarajar Salai on Tuesday on account of Kaanum Pongal celebrations, for which a large number of public are expected to congregate on many roads in Chennai City, particularly on Kamarajar Salai to visit Marina beach.

As far as possible normal traffic will be allowed on Kamarajar Salai, an official release stated.

When a large number of public gather at Labour Statue, vehicles from north will be diverted at Parrys corner towards Muthusamy Point - Wallajah Point - Anna salai - Pallavan Point - Periyar Statue - Anna Statue - Wellington Point - Spencer Junction - Pattulas road - Tower Clock - GRH Point - Dr. RK Salai to reach their destination.

Vehicles from Adyar will be diverted at Kannagi Statue towards Bharathi Salai, Bells road, Wallajah road to reach their destination.

Bharathi Salai stretch will be made one way with entry from Kannagi Statue and there will be No entry for vehicles from Wallajah Road X Bells road Junction.

Victoria Hostel Road will be made one way with ‘Entry’ from Wallajah salai Junction and ‘No Entry’ from Bharathi Salai Junction

“Whenever a diversion is made functional, the information of the same will be made available via RoadEase app on Google map within 10 minutes. Motorists are requested to keep a track of the diversion through Google map,” an official release stated.