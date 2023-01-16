First Edu Group of G-20 countries to meet in Chennai on Jan 31

CHENNAI: The First Education Group of G20 countries will meet in Chennai from January 31 to February 2.

The Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the State government and a team from IIT Madras held a meeting on January 9 to review the preparations for the meeting.

The summit, which is scheduled to take place at a star hotel in Mamallapuram, will host 100 guests arriving from 20 countries across the globe.

The 19 countries of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, England, USA and the European Union.

In the last G20 summit held in November 2022 in Bali, the responsibility of chairing the next G-20 summit was handed over to India and Prime Minister Modi accepted it taking it as an honour for India to host as it celebrated 75 years of independence.

The first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' meeting of the G20 began in Kolkata on January 9, 2023.