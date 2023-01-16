Druken driving: Police register case against 376 on Jan 14

CHENNAI: As majority of the city roads were traffic -free as residents left to their hometowns to celebrate Pongal festival, police booked as many as 376 violators for drunken driving.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, on the festival day alone, police began vehicle checks at 190 places of which 5,904 vehicles were checked.

Apart from that, 376 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol and police had registered a case against them and confiscated their vehicle.

Traffic police have warned that special vehicle checks will be conducted for two more days and legal action will be taken against those involved in traffic violations.