Zoo, children’s park all set for extra visitors
CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur is one of the most sought-after locations for Chennaiites and others from neighbouring districts to visit during vacations and festivals.
To avoid congestion, 20 extra ticket counters with card payment facilities and a special counter for online ticketing has been set up. On January 17 (Tuesday), the zoo will remain open.
Screening of visitors and items will be done in maximum 10 rows with the help of the police department. To park vehicles, the management has set up spaces, including additional arrangements at nearby Crescent College.
For easy commute, 7 mini buses and zoo vehicles have been arranged from parking space till the entrance. An additional 150 MTC buses will operate on Vandalur route.
For children’s safety (below 8 years), a wrist tag will be tied with parent’s mobile number to identify them in case they go missing in the crowd. Announcements on the do’s and don’ts will be made at frequent intervals.
There will be wheelchair facilities for senior citizens and persons with disability. For emergencies, both medical and otherwise, two helpdesks will be set up on Jan 16 and 17. Four ambulances will be stationed at the zoo. In addition to existing toilets, 15 bio-toilets will be installed in the zoo with continuous water supply.
On Jan 16 and 17, Sintex tanks with purified drinking water will be arranged at 23 points. In addition to the cops stationed there, 100 uniformed forest staff from Vellore, Villupuram and Chennai circles and 100 NCC and NSS volunteers will be deputed. Two separate ways of exit — boarding buses and parking lots, have been arranged.
For the safety of animals, barricading has been done at the enclosure of high-risk species. Uniformed staff have been deputed for added protection.
At the Children’s Park, officials have made a slew of arrangements. “Smooth entry and exit points along with neat parking has been arranged for visitors. We’ve added 15 more staff to take care of medical emergencies and give first aid, monitor arrangements etc.”
The official, however, urged the public not to litter at both premises.
