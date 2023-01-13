Lost one of tallest socialist leaders: Stalin on Sharad Yadav's demise

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday condoled the demise of socialist leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav and said that he was one of the tallest socialist leaders who remained deeply committed to the ideals of democracy and secularism.

He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of RJD leader and former Union Minister Thiru. Sharad Yadav. We have lost one of the tallest socialist leaders who remained deeply committed to the ideals of democracy and secularism till his last breath. My heartfelt condolences." (sic)