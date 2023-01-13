Lost one of tallest socialist leaders: Stalin on Sharad Yadav's demise

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday condoled the demise of socialist leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav and said that he was one of the tallest socialist leaders who remained deeply committed to the ideals of democracy and secularism.
He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of RJD leader and former Union Minister Thiru. Sharad Yadav. We have lost one of the tallest socialist leaders who remained deeply committed to the ideals of democracy and secularism till his last breath. My heartfelt condolences." (sic)
The veteran leader breathed his last on Thursday at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram where he was rushed after he collapsed at his residence in New Delhi. He was suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.
Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal merged with Lalu Yadav’s outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the “first step towards a united opposition”.
He was the former union minister in various governments. Sharad Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) in 2018 miffed with Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android