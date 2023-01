Veteran RJD leader Sharad Yadav passes away

NEW DELHI: Veteran Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday.

His daughter, Subhashini Sharad Yadav informed through a social media post about her father’s demise.

Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal, merged with Lalu Yadav’s outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the “first step towards a united opposition”.

He was a former union minister in various governments. Sharad Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) in 2018 miffed with Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar.