Exotic animals seized from Thailand passenger

During the examination of the unattended check-in baggage, officials found 45 ball pythons, three Pigmy marmosetc, two exotic star tortoises and eight corn snakes.
CHENNAI: Customs officials at Chennai airport on Thursday found exotic live animals in two unattended trolley bags of an Indian passenger who arrived from Thailand. During the examination of the unattended check-in baggage, officials found 45 ball pythons, three Pigmy marmosetc, two exotic star tortoises and eight corn snakes. The recovered wildlife species will be deported back to Bangkok under the deportation order issued by the Department of Animal Quarantine, an official release said.

