City

Thunivu vs Varisu: Fans tear banners outside Chennai theatres

Both star-led films have released on the same day after 8 yrs.
Fans tear banners outside Chennai theatres.
Fans tear banners outside Chennai theatres.Hemanathan M
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Fans of actors Ajith and Vijay tore banners outside theatres in Chennai as both the films were released today, creating ruckus during celebrations.

Both star-led films have released on the same day after 8 yrs.

It is also reported that police lathi-charge at fans of actors in several locations.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government cancelled the 4 am and 5 am early morning shows of Actor Ajith Kumar's Thunivu & Actor Vijay's Varisu.

According to the notification released by the government, the shows are cancelled from January 13 to January 16.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Vijay
Ajith
banners
Ruckus
actor Vijay varisu
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu
Ajith Kumar's Thunivu
Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu
Ajith-starrer Thunivu
Thunivu and Varisu
police lathi-charge

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in