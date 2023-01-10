TN cancels early morning shows of Thunivu & Varisu on these dates

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the 4 am and 5 am early morning shows of Actor Ajith Kumar's Thunivu & Actor Vijay's Varisu. According to the notification released by the government, the shows are cancelled from January 13 to January 16.
As the movies are all set to release tomorrow, it has also specifically mentioned that the fans are not allowed to anoint milk on the high banner cutouts at the entrance of the theatre premises.
As per the notification:
On January 13 to 16 in all districts of Tamil Nadu state, cinemas under Chennai metropolitan Corporation, Municipalities, Unions and Panchayats will screen the movie " Varisu" starring actor Vijay and the new movie starring actor "Thunivu" starring Ajith. Permission should not be given to hold special shows at morning 4.00 am and 5.00 am.
Permission should not be given for milk anointing by keeping high banner cutouts at the entrance of the theatre premises.
To print the name, designation, cell number, and email address of the higher officer who can file a complaint on the back of the cinema ticket so that the public can know the details.
Violations relating to the collection of ticket charges and parking fee collection more than the rates fixed by the Government and cases reported and action taken.
