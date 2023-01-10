TN cancels early morning shows of Thunivu & Varisu on these dates

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the 4 am and 5 am early morning shows of Actor Ajith Kumar's Thunivu & Actor Vijay's Varisu. According to the notification released by the government, the shows are cancelled from January 13 to January 16.

As the movies are all set to release tomorrow, it has also specifically mentioned that the fans are not allowed to anoint milk on the high banner cutouts at the entrance of the theatre premises.

As per the notification: