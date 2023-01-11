CMRL officials inspect trainset manufacturing for phase II

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Tuesday held inspection of 26 trainset manufacturing for corridor 4 of Metro phase II construction at Sri City. For the proposed train sets, CMRL in November 2022 awarded the contract to M/s. Alstom Transport India Limited, located in Tada.

The firm is set to supply 26 trainsets of three car configurations at the cost of Rs 946 crore. It is to be noted that the firm built metro trains for phase I as well.

The newly-ordered Metro train sets for phase 2 is to have upgraded features along with driverless operation at grade of automation 4. CMRL managing director MA Siddique, director (system and operations) Rajesh Chaturvedi, CGM (rolling stock) AR Rajendran and others inspected the facility on Tuesday. While the MD urged for early delivery of train sets for phase II.