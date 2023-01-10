2 law students arrested for supplying ganja to students in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Police arrested four persons including two law college students who were allegedly supplying ganja to the college students in Tambaram on Monday.

After receiving many complaints that ganja is being supplied to the college students in Selaiyur and Tambaram surrounding areas.

The Pallikaranai prohibition and excise wing police formed a special team and was monitoring all the areas closely.

The police on suspicion intercepted two Law college students in Selaiyur and they were identified as Gopinath (24) of Thiruvanchery and Karthikeyan (24) of Chitlapakkam.

During the inquiry, the police found that they used to smuggle ganja from Andhra Pradesh and supply them to college students in Chennai. The police arrested both of them and seized 2kg of ganja from them.

Later in Chromepet, the police intercepted a woman from West Bengal and when they checked her bag they found he had ganja packets inside it.

The police soon detained the woman at the police station and identified her as Thaslima Bibi (46) and she was a ganja peddler staying in Chennai.

Police said Ashok Kumar (31) of Ramanathapuram used to supply her the ganja and the police arrested both of them and seized 10 kgs of ganja from them and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.