Cold weather impacts fruit sales at Koyambedu market; traders worry

CHENNAI: The supply of fruits witnessed a steady inflow in the Koyambedu wholesale market ahead of the Pongal festival. The prices remain stable and the sale is yet to pick up due to the cold weather experienced in Chennai for the past few days. Traders are worried that nearly 40 per cent of the sale impacted as customers hesitate to purchase fruits.

“Due to the recent intense spell in the neighbouring states, there was an increase in the production, and the market received adequate supplies. However, the change in weather conditions plays a vital role in fruits sale, even during noon we experience a drop in temperature. It resulted in a dull sale at the market, where people hesitate to buy fruits for fear of falling sick,” said R Ramesh, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu wholesale market.

Usually, a week ahead of the Pongal festival the market witnessed the brisk sale. The demand for fruits and prices increased drastically. However, the situation is vice versa and now the sale is impacted by 40 per cent. It led to an increase in wastage at the fruit market due to dull sales.

“There is no marriage, and temple festivals in recent days, which is one of the reasons for the drop in sales. And within two days, the fruits get spoiled and we are forced to dump them, especially oranges, sweet lime, and chikku. We hope that the sale will improve during the weekends, and even the prices are likely to surge at least by 20 – 30 per cent,” said K Jagadeesan, another trader at the fruit market.

At present, apple is sold for Rs 80 per kg, sweet lime for Rs 40 per kg, pineapple Rs 32 per kg, grapes Rs 80 per kg, and oranges Rs 50 per kg.