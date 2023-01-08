Explore Chennai restaurants serving global cuisines
CHENNAI: Though Chennai is defined by its piping hot filter coffee, spiced biriyani, bajjis, on the shores of the marina, and some lip-smacking midnight kulfi, it also offers many cuisines from all over the world. Starting from America in the west to Singapore in the east, here is a list of restaurants that provide them in the most authentic form.
Chili’s American grill, American
Craving for some authentic flavour-dripping steaks and loaded tacos in our very own Chennai? Chili’s has its door open for you at Phoenix Marketcity. From juicy cheeseburgers to quesadillas, this American-Mexican restaurant serves it all. Philadelphia melting cheesesteak, Chipotle chicken mex bowl, Chile grilled chicken enchiladas, Ultimate bacon burger, and whatnot in the menu that just screams America. Their world-famous slowly cooked baby back ribs with signature seasoning are worth finger-licking.
Location: Phoenix Marketcity
Timing: 11 am to 8 pm
Must try: Baby back ribs
Basil with a twist, European
The smell of the roasted pumpkin soup treats the nose while the wooden furniture complementing the French windows and the white walls treat your eyes, this restaurant sure takes you to Europe. With Caesar salad to cleanse your palate, Creamy mushroom risottos and grilled chicken with silky mash to fill your tummy and tiramisu at the end to fill your heart, this place makes you relish European cuisine to the fullest.
Location: T Nagar
Timing: 12 to 11 pm
Must try: 3-cheese risotto
This Middle-eastern cuisine restaurant in Alwarpet will delight you with an authentic Mediterranean feel and taste that takes you straight to the Middle-east. The vibrant colours of the murals and the mosaic tiles on the table play along with the vibe of rich and scrumptious food. With hummus, shawarma, falafel, and kunefe serving you the flavours of the Middle-east don’t miss out to have this mesmerising Mediterranean experience here in Madras.
Location: Alwarpet
Timing: 11.30 am to 11 pm
Must try: Lamb shawarma
With the enchanting aroma of coconut and cinnamon filling the space, the Kandyan is known for its rich and splendid Srilankan flavours. The puttu or idiyappam with sodhi combo or rice and curry with the side of pol sambol served here is a sure ride to heaven. Located in the streets of Besant Nagar, this place serves the best at the most reasonable price.
Location: Besant Nagar
Timing: 12 to 3 pm and 6 to 11 pm
Must try: Prawn sodhi
If you think that the manchurian from that restaurant is the best you have ever tasted, then that restaurant is either Liu’s Waldorf or you are simply wrong. This place looks very much like a restaurant in China with dimly lit lanterns, and red, brown, and white colours contrasting the decorative pieces. This place is one of the oldest Chinese restaurants functioning in Chennai. Make sure to try their classics such as wonton soup, chicken manchurian, fried rice, and pan-fried noodles. The smell of garlic and soy sauce will surely sway your feet and carry you to China.
Location: Taramani
Timing: 11 am to 10 pm
Must try: Chicken manchurian
