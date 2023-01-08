Explore Chennai restaurants serving global cuisines

If you think that the manchurian from that restaurant is the best you have ever tasted, then that restaurant is either Liu’s Waldorf or you are simply wrong. This place looks very much like a restaurant in China with dimly lit lanterns, and red, brown, and white colours contrasting the decorative pieces. This place is one of the oldest Chinese restaurants functioning in Chennai. Make sure to try their classics such as wonton soup, chicken manchurian, fried rice, and pan-fried noodles. The smell of garlic and soy sauce will surely sway your feet and carry you to China.