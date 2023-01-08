Racer KE Kumar dies in accident during race in Chennai

CHENNAI: KE Kumar (59), a car racer from Tamil Nadu, died on Sunday in a hospital following a crash during the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit.

The incident occurred when Kumar's car came in contact with that of a competitor during the saloon cars race this morning. The car slid across the track and landed on the roof after slamming into a fence.

The race was immediately stopped (red flag). Within minutes, Kumar was extricated from the wreckage and transferred into an ambulance before being shifted to a nearby hospital after a preliminary examination at the track's Medical Centre. Despite the best efforts of the hospital's doctors, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.