Min Sekar Babu makes surprise visit to Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekar Babu on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Koyambedu market and inspected the area.

"There is a plan to regularise roadside businesses around the market. It is also planned to improve toilet facilities, drinking water facilities, and workers' shelters in the market. We will control the disruption caused by middlemen during the festive season. Rs 20 crore has already been allocated for the development of the Koyambedu market. The inspection report will be received, and further action to improve will be taken," he said at a press conference after conducting the inspection.