Yoga training for 5,000 students under 'Sirpi' scheme

CHENNAI: Chennai Police have launched a new programme called 'Sirpi' for the betterment of school students. Under this scheme, 100 schools in Chennai Corporation would be selected, and 50 students from each school will be given new uniforms and various trainings.

A yoga training class is being conducted for 5,000 students under this programme at the Rajarathinam ground in Egmore. Minister Ma. Subramanian, Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, and others are participating in it.

This scheme has been introduced to prevent juvenile delinquency and avoid bad habits, including drug use.