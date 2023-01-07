Vandalur zoo mgmt agrees to meet demands; staff withdraw protest

CHENNAI: Contract staff of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur withdrew protest after the zoo management agreed to fulfil their demands on Saturday evening. Nearly 200 contract staff working at the zoo for several years staged a protest on Thursday demanding job regularisation, Pongal bonus and uniforms.

Meanwhile, in the protest, the staff also alleged ill-treatment from higher officials at the zoo.

Speaking to DT Next, a contract staff on the condition of anonymity said, "A meeting regarding our demands was held on Saturday afternoon, after which the officials agreed to do the needful."

"As we complained about the ill-treatment and work overload on staff, the officials have confirmed that no such behaviour by any official will be repeated,” the staff added.

Subsequently, the staff confirm that the zoo management is set to regularise 46 contract staff, provide Pongal bonus and yearly free uniform set and no unpaid overtime.