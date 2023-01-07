Trio including women arrested for murder near Pulianthope
CHENNAI: Three people, including two wives of a history-sheeter, were arrested for the alleged murder of another history-sheeter near Pulianthope on Friday. The victim, Mano (27), was hacked to death when he went to play mediator in an issue between two groups.
The arrested persons were identified as Revathi (32), Devi (32) and Vetri (25). Search is on for two main suspects, Sasikumar and Thirunavukkarasu, who are on the run. The arrested women are wives of a history-sheeter, Maari of Korukkupet, who is currently in prison, police said.
Investigations revealed that the victim, Mano, had an altercation with one of the suspects, Sasikumar in 2021 and had attacked the him.
On Friday, two of Mano’s relatives were allegedly attacked by Sasikumar and Thirunaukkarasu after an argument. Learning of the incident, Mano and his wife went to confront Sasikumar when the argument escalated. Sasikumar and his accomplices ganged up and attacked Mano and his wife. Officials said Mano was attacked with a knife and left to bleed.
Hearing the cries from Mano’s wife, passersby rushed to the spot and took Mano and her to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, where the man was declared brought dead. Pulianthope police registered a case of murder and sent Mano’s body to postmortem examination.
Mano has nearly 40 cases filed against him while Sasikumar and Thirunavukkarasu together have 10 cases against them, police said.
