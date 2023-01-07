Jaywalkers on New Avadi Road a threat to motorists
CHENNAI: Motorists are facing a tough time as they have to watch out for jaywalkers and two-wheelers entering and exiting on New Avadi Road between Nathamuni Theatre junction and Chennai Rail Museum.
The 700-metre stretch between Nathamuni Theatre junction and Chennai Rail Museum on New Avadi Road did not have a median leaving the motorists at the mercy of jaywalkers.
Due to jaywalking and motorists entering and exiting at their own will, accidents involving pedestrians and motorists happen routinely, particularly under the cover of darkness.
“I sustained minor injuries two weeks back when a pedestrian suddenly darted across the road a few hundred metres before the rail museum. While trying to avoid hitting the pedestrian, my bike skidded. I was lucky there was no vehicle behind me. Otherwise, it would have turned fatal accident,” said K. Saravanan, a motorist from Villivakkam.
Two-wheelers and autorickshaws coming from Anna Nagar on the New Avadi Road take left after the rail museum to reach Villivakkam via Konnur High Road.
“In the absence of a road median, the motorists suddenly take the left without any signal. It leads to accidents often. The corporation officials should construct a median to put an end to this menace in the 700-meter stretch,” said an MTC bus driver.
Arumugham, a resident of Padi said there is no pavement on the New Avadi Road between the Rail Museum and Nathamuni junction.
“Pedestrians and workers from ICF were forced to walk on the road and reducing road space for motorists. It poses a serious risk to pedestrians,” he said.
The shops on the New Avadi road have encroached upon the road to display furniture. The garages have parked the cars on road.
A corporation official said that steps would be taken to remove the encroachments on the New Avadi Road.
