Rotary donates medical equipment to Chennai private hospital

CHENNAI: Rotary Club of Madras, along with the clubs from USA donated medical equipment worth Rs. 70.40 lakh to Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital on Friday.

The equipment include intraoperative imaging device, orthopaedic drill, bedside multiparameter patient monitors, EEG machine and infusion and syringe pumps.

According to Dr Bala Ramachandran, Head of the Department of Intensive Care - Emergency Medicine at Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, this equipment will allow seriously ill children from the poorer sections of society receive state-of-the art care during various surgeries and in the Intensive Care Unit or emergency room.

President of Rotary Club of Madras Jayshree Sridhar said that they have always believed in serving the underpriviliged sections of society, particularly children. "This is the third time in 2 years that we have given sophisticated equipment to the hospital," she said.