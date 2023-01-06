Conversion of Gujarat Jain temple triggers protest in Chennai

CHENNAI: Around 5,000 members of the Jain community in Chennai took out a procession today to protest against the conversion of Jain temple into a tourist spot in Gujarat.

It has been decided to turn Jain temple into a tourist destination in Jharkhand and Gujarat. Since then, the communities have strongly opposed it by holding protests in various states of the country.

Following this, the Jain community of Chennai held a rally today in Egmore, Chennai to press their demands.

Nearly 5,000 members participated in the rally, organised by Srimaha Jain Sangam. The procession, which started from Chintadripet bridge, went along the Koovam bank and reached the Rajarathinam Stadium.

In this regard, a large number of policemen were engaged for security purpose in Egmore.