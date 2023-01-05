Biker duo tries to pass ganja to prisoner on moving van; 1 caught

CHENNAI: A police team escorting remand prisoners from Puzhal jail in a vehicle on Poonamallee High Road managed to catch hold of a man who tried to hand over ganja packets to inmates who were inside the moving van.
The incident happened on Wednesday, police said.
While the vehicle carrying prisoners was on the move, two men on a bike started following the van and tried to hand over ganja packets to one of the occupants. The armed reserve police team which was escorting the prisoners noticed the bike riders and tried to stop them.
“The pillion rider tried to give the packet through the window when one policeman caught hold of his hand. The two-wheeler stopped and the pillion was forced to get off it,” said the police. While the police managed to nab the pillion rider, the rider managed to escape with the bike. The former was later handed over to the Periamedu police station.
After conducting inquiry, police identified him as Pachaimuthu (25) of Ariyalur. He was arrested. Police are now looking for the rider who escaped from the spot.
