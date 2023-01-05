BAPASI refused to provide stall at Chennai Book Fair: Writer Naran

"Yesterday, BAPASI also gave a stall to a one-year-old publisher that has published only 15 books. It has been asked several times to give stalls in a democratic way by giving the application for non-members. They do not follow any sort of guidelines that can be used by newcomers to the publication field. Those who are in charge of BAPASI, register the same publisher under different names so that those in their close circle can reap all the benefits. They refuse to add anyone as a new member,” he added.

Naran also questioned why a newcomer can't be a member. "Shouldn't we (newcomer) put a stall there? There is no transparency. How can this be a proper system? Why should they take money from the government to give to their close ones? Did our Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin give crores of aid to this organisation just so that these organizations could loot?"

He also allegedly condemned BAPASI secretary SK Murugan for being disrespectful towards those seeking application forms.

The book fair is set to begin from January 6 till January 22 at YMCA Grounds near Nandanam in Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to inaugurate the event at 5:30 pm and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is also set to take part in the event. The fair would be open from 11 am to 9 pm.