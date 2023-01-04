46th Chennai Book Fair from Jan 6; stalls for trans community

CHENNAI: The 46th edition of the Chennai Book Fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) in association with the Tamil Nadu government is set to begin from January 6 at YMCA Grounds near Nandanam in Chennai.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to inaugurate the event at 5:30 pm which will conclude on January 22. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is also set to take part in the event. The fair would be open from 11 am to 9 pm.

At the opening ceremony of the book fair, Stalin will present 6 students with Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Porkizhi award and a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh each. Special awards (cash prize of Rs. 10 thousand each) will be presented by BAPASI.

Publishers from more than 40 countries are expected to participate in the fair and with over 800 stalls, book lovers are in for a treat. Apart from this, mini-halls have been set up for publishers who publish books on a small scale and a stall for transgender's community to feature their works.

BAPASI president S. Vairavan and secretary SK Murugan spoke to reporters and said, "We expect more readers this year than last year. The book fair which was held till Pongal last year is being held till January 22 this year for the benefit of those who are visiting their hometowns for Pongal. Justice R. Mahadevan of Madras High Court will attend the closing ceremony of the book fair."

Meanwhile, Poyyamozhi will also organise an international book fair on the premises from January 16 to 18.