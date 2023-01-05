Absconding teacher of Quran study centre nabbed
CHENNAI: A man from Bihar, who was working as a teacher at a Quran study centre, was arrested for allegedly harassing juveniles admitted to the centre.
Based on a complaint from the Child Welfare Committee, the Madhavaram police had arrested owners of the school and rescued 12 students aged 10 and 12 from Bihar on November 29. The children, who had abrasions all over their body, were given treatment at Egmore children hospital.
Later, they were shifted to government-run boys’ home in Royapuram, from where they were sent back to their native State, Bihar, by the authorities on December 18. Officials said though the children were brought here to teach Quran with the consent of their parents, they were allegedly treated inhumanly and needed support from enforcement agencies.
Investigating the case, police had arrested Akthar, and Abdullah of Bihar under IPC sections 342, 323, 324, along with provisions under Juvenile Justice Act. After being on the lookout for another accused, Mohamed Anwar who was the teacher at the centre, the police finally arrested him on Wednesday.
