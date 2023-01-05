10 women from The Netherlands cycle for a noble cause
CHENNAI: To put the spotlight on people living below poverty line and the need for poor children to have access to quality education, 10 women from the Netherlands are cycling from Chennai to Madurai via Mahabalipuram to create awareness about it.
The tour group, consisting women in their 50s and 60s, is led by Caroline Vandis (61) from Amsterdam.
Caroline and her friends, who have formed an educational trust, go on cycling tours to several developing nations and try to understand the lifestyle and living habits of people living below poverty line, education facilities available for poor children and the methods to raise their standard of living.
The women said that though they have families living in the Netherlands, they have made it their mission to learn about people in developing countries and do their best to enhance their lifestyle.
“For our India tour, we have chosen to do the Chennai to Madurai route via Mahabalipuram. We’re excited to meet the people of the land and also visit culturally-rich State that’s filled with legendary monuments and a vast history,” they said.
They reached Mahabalipuram through the East Coast Road and plan to complete 600 km via Pondicherry and Salem to reach Madurai. They’re planning to meet people from various backgrounds and identify children who need financial help to continue their education and offer their assistance.
“The weather has been very conducive for cycling so far. We look forward to visiting various historical destinations on the way to Madurai,” they stated.
To ensure that they do not fall ill while travelling and eating out, the tour group also has a van trailing them. It has cylinders, cooking utensils, vegetables and groceries that they replenish regularly.
