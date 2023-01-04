TTDC’s entertainment zone to have a range of fast food stalls

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation will be launching Chennai’s new drive-in restaurant with an open theatre, coffee house, fine dining restaurant, event space and other amenities at Island Grounds. Speaking to Dt Next, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, Sandeep Nanduri said, “There is a fine dining restaurant already inside the drive-in area along with a coffee house and a barbecue counter outside the drive-in area. We will also have popcorn, momos and other fast food stalls.”

He further added that the open theatre at the Island Grounds will showcase films and sports games. The public can access these facilities while attending the Chennai Trade Fair.

These additions to the space give an edge to the upcoming fair and make it more fun and entertaining.

The State Tourism Department has been collaborating with several organisations and leaving no stone unturned in making Tamil Nadu a family tourist destination. With the International Hot Air Balloon Festival taking place in Pollachi on January 13, we can expect good footfall.