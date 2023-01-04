No fogging, Noombal locals suffer mosquito menace
CHENNAI: With several cases of viral fever already reported among people, mosquito menace in particular, has become another reason for illness. Residents of Iyyappanthangal and Noombal have reported an increase in mosquitoes for the last few months and pointed out to little or no intervention from departments to conduct fogging operations.
“The mosquito menace, in particular, started during the incessant rainfall in November and December. With several plots lying vacant or under construction, the area becomes a place for mosquito breeding,”said D Mahesh, resident of Noombal.
“Additionally, the residents also dump household and other waste in the open, triggering the breeding activity. A few residents in Noombal prune the extended branches of the trees and unwanted plants from their house and dump it on vacant plots, which allows mosquitoes to breed, “added Mahesh.
Meanwhile, another resident pointed out to the lack of fogging activity in the area. He said, “The water stagnation at open plots in Old Mill Road and Noombal areas of Iyyappanthangal are causing health issues. Despite several reports to the Rural Development Department, the fogging operations were not conducted.”
Speaking to DT Next, an official from the rural development department, Kundrathur block, assured that fogging would be done at the earliest. “With two fogging machines we are conducting the operations on a rotational basis. We will ensure that the fogging is done at Old Mill Road at the earliest. The delay is due to the large area under the block and less manpower.”
But, the Noombal area comes under Thiruverkadu Municipality of Tiruvallur district, Kundrathur officials confirmed that they cannot act on the complaints from that region. However, Thiruverkadu officials could not be reached when contacted.
