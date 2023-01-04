Governor and LoP condoles demise of Erode MLA Everaa

CHENNAI: Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami have condoled the demise of Erode MLA E Thirumahan Everaa.

The Governor, in his condolence message, said the news of the MLA's demise gives him a huge shock and grief. The untimely passing away of a young and energetic leader is an irrevocable loss to his family and friends. He also expressed his condolences to the people of his constituency.

EPS expressed his condolences to former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan for the demise of his son and MLA Thirumahan Everaa and said that he was deeply saddened to learn about his demise.