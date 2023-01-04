Day after losing legs in accident, bank staffer dies
CHENNAI: A 27-year-old bank employee, who lost her legs when a container truck knocked down her two-wheeler and ran over them near Vanagaram on Tuesday, succumbed to her injuries a day later. In the last two months, around eight people have died in road accidents along the Vanagaram to Velappanchavadi stretch, police said.
The deceased was identified as Nithya, a resident of Ambal Nagar near Mangadu who works at a private bank in Ambattur. On Tuesday, she was returning home from work when the accident happened. Her colleague, Rohini (24) of Poonamallee, was riding pillion.
Their two-wheeler stopped at the Vanagaram traffic signal on Poonamallee High Road when a speeding container truck hit their vehicle. The wheels of the truck ran over one of Nithya’s legs crushing it. Rohini, too, suffered injuries on her leg. Both of them were taken for treatment at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
Nithya’s other leg was also amputated, said officials. Despite undergoing treatment, she succumbed to the injuries at the hospital on Wednesday.
Koyambedu traffic investigation wing registered a case and arrested the container truck driver, Mohan.
According to motorists who go through the stretch regularly, the expanded area of the road is in a higher level than the existing road, which results in a lot of accidents.
