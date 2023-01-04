Stalin gives job orders to kin of deceased Tangedco staff
CHENNAI: Even as the trade unions declared that they would strike work on January 10, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday handed over appointment orders to relatives of 101 deceased Tangedco employees on compassionate grounds.
Chief Minister Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday handed over appointment orders to 10 people on compassionate grounds. Kins of the deceased workers were appointed in various posts, including 45 people appointed as field assistants, 17 technical assistants, 11 assessors and others.
Meanwhile, a conciliation meeting was chaired by the state labour commissioner on the strike notice given by the trade unions in Tangedco over the inordinate delay to reach a wage settlement agreement. The talks ended inconclusively as the trade unions stick to their demands.
Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employee president T Jaisankar said that 11 trade unions, including CITU and INTUC have given notice to the Tangedco to strike work on January 10 protesting against the delay in the revision of wages which is due since December 1, 2019 and scrapping the broad proceeding order 2 completely.
“We have demanded that the Tangedco, which had held the first round of talks in September provide a written workload proposal and hold talks before January 10. If the Tangedco agreed to this, the unions will consider calling off the proposed strike, “ he said.
