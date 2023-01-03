Techie falls after bike hits pothole, run over by truck
CHENNAI: A 22-year-old software engineer was killed in a road accident near Maduravoyal on Tuesday morning after she lost control of the vehicle when her two-wheeler allegedly hit a pothole on the road. After she fell on the road, a truck that was trailing her bike ran over her, killing her on the spot.
Police said that the accident happened around 7 20 am. The deceased was identified as S Shobana, a resident of Porur. She was employed with a private firm in Guduvanchery. On Tuesday morning, she was on her way to drop off her brother, Harish, at school when the accident happened, police investigations revealed.
Shobana was riding along the service road in Maduravoyal when the bike hit a pothole. This made her lose control and Shobana and Harish fell off the bike.
A truck which was coming right behind them ran over the woman, killing her on the spot, police said. The boy escaped with injuries.
On information, Poonamallee Traffic investigation wing rushed to the scene and moved Shobana’s body to a government hospital for post-mortem. Her brother is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Both of them were not wearing helmets, police said, adding that the truck driver has been detained.
After the accident, authorities filled the damaged portions on the road.
Police arrested the truck driver, B Mohan, on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.
He was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in custody.
