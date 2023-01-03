SRM collaborates with ServiceNow for digital upskilling
CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology collaborates with ServiceNow to offer Academic University Programme and the partnership will train faculty and students with in-demand in digital skills and improve job prospects with paths to employment.
ServiceNow is a leading digital workflow company. This programme will benefit 700 students annually and it is part of a global skilling initiative called RiseUp with ServiceNow.
Vice Chancellor of SRMIST, Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, said “We are very pleased to collaborate with ServiceNow and integrate the curriculum through semester offerings, this would benefit the students to build the required capabilities and talent required for the digital workforce today.”
