Shops at Chennai airport sell toys with fake ISI labels, sealed
CHENNAI: A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards undertook a surprise search at Chennai airport and sealed a toy shop for allegedly selling toys with fake ISI labels, on Monday.
The toy shop is located on the premises of Chennai airport in both international and domestic terminals. Though they are allowed to sell only ISI-certified toys, the officials began receiving many complaints in the last few months that the shops do not have good quality toys and are were using fake ISI labels.
Acting on the complaints, BIS officials went on a surprise raid at the toy shops near midnight on Monday. They found many toys were sold with ISI labelling but most of the toys and dolls had duplicate labels.
The officials seized 327 toys and dolls from a shop and registered a case against the shop for cheating customers. Later, they sealed the shop and are inquiring with the shop management to find out where they are buying the toys and who is supplying fake ISI stickers to them.
The officials also requested the public to file complaints against shops if they find toys with fake ISI stickers. The people may call 9486873051 to alert the bureau and file complaint, and action will be taken immediately, it assured.
