Naan Mudhalvan helping students, says Minister
CHENNAI: The Naan Mudhalvan scheme will help students in all the ways to make their dreams come true, said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
The School Education Department and Hindustan College of Arts & Science jointly organised a Higher Education and Career Guidance Camp for school students under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme at Hindustan College of Arts & Science on December 30.
District Sub-Collector RV. Sanjevana, Chief Education Officer J Angelo Irudhayasamy, Director, HCAS, Dr Susan Verghese, Deputy Director Dr VJ Philip and Principal Dr S Thirumagan, VP Academics and Research Dr S Ilanjiam and VP (Admin) Samuel Sampath Kumar took part.
In his keynote address, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi explained about the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. He motivated the students by explaining how the scheme will help them in all ways to make their dreams come true. He also advised the students to work passionately for achieve their goals.
Other speakers include, Professors T Stalin and S Sivakumar. More than 1,000 students from Chengalpattu participated in the camp.
