Former Prez Kovind clicks pics with public at Mahabs
CHENNAI: It was a pleasant surprise for the visitors to the Mahabalipuram on Tuesday, when former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who visited the tourist spot, interacted with them and allowed them to take selfies.
Ram Nath Kovind visited Chennai on Sunday for some personal work. On Tuesday evening, he went to Mahabalipuram in Chengalpattu district and went to the Shore temple. Many commoners tried to approach him for a selfie.
While the security guards asked them to stay away, the former President asked the security not to disturb the public and he himself invited them and took selfies with them patiently. He also visited all the spots along with the public and asked his personal security guards to stay away for a while.
Following the arrival of the former President, security was tightened in Mahabalipuram, especially in the spots where he visited.
Mahabalipuram was one of the tourist spots that attracted crowds this festival season with many people from different parts of the country picking the place to spend time with their friends and family. Among those to visit the last couple of weeks were Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
