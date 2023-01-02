Vegetable prices increased by 20 percent due to supply shortage

CHENNAI: After almost a month, vegetable prices in Chennai surged at least 20 percent due to shortage in supply from Tamil Nadu and neighboring states.

Traders say that there is an increase in profit and witness a brisk sale after a long gap. The rates are likely to further increase for the next 15 days.

“When the city witnessed intense rainfall recently, we received a steady inflow of vegetables. However, the customers and retail vendors did not visit the market to purchase, which led to a decrease in the sales drastically, and we were forced to sell the products at the lowest price to prevent wastage. After a month, the market witnessed a brisk sale as the rains stopped,” said P Sukumaran, Secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants.

“Even the neighboring states Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka experience shortages in supply as the recent rain damaged the crop cultivation. It has impacted in the city. The market received 450 truckloads of vegetables against its usual supply of 500 vehicles of perishable commodities,” he added.

At present, beans are sold for Rs 40 per kg, broad beans Rs 50 – Rs 60 per kg, ladies finger Rs 50 per kg, bitter gourd Rs 30 per kg, even watery vegetables such as cucumber, chow chow, and radish increased to Rs 20 per kg each from Rs 10 per kg. However, a few vegetables such as tomato, onions, and potato prices remained stable. These are sold between Rs 10 – Rs 20 per kg each.

Similarly, the retail rates of vegetables in the city also increased by 10 percent, as the prices in wholesale rate witnessed a sudden spike in perishable commodities. “Until last week, vegetables were sold below Rs 25 per kg, but due to a shortage in supply to Koyambedu market it has increased. And including the transportation cost, we are forced to increase the prices here,” said T Hariharan, a retailer at Broadway.