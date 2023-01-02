Shops on TH Road stretch lose biz due to stagnating sewage
CHENNAI: Residents find it difficult to cross a stretch on Tiruvottiyur High Road due to sewage overflowing through the manhole at Old Washermenpet.
Locals are worried as there are many shops, eateries and clinics in the stretch and customers hesitate to visit those shops due to the stagnating sewage.
“The sewage overflows from manholes on the road, leading to stagnation, which has been a permanent issue for the last one year. Whenever we raise complaints, the civic body authorities pump out the stagnated water near my shop. Due to this issue, customers hesitate to visit the shop and it resulted in dull sales,” said A Baasha, manager at Titan clock house showroom in Old Washermenpet.
“When complained to the zonal corporation officials and Chennai metro water board, a blame game goes on between them. And even when the sewage is drained we have to give Rs 300 and we spent Rs 1,500 more to put stones slabs to cover the sewage water in front of the shop,” added Baasha.
The situation worsens during rains and the water rises up to knee level. There are fast food shops and clinics. People are irked to buy food from the shop near stagnating sewage and most of the days the shop remains closed. Public complained that the concerned department didn’t take the issue seriously.
“There are several works, including stormwater drains and a drainage connection is given to the opposite stretch of the road. Despite multiple complaints filed, there are no steps taken on this side of the road,” stated K Akash, a resident of Old Washermenpet.
Earlier, local residents and shop owners filed a complaint at CM cell. Without resolving the issue, they closed the case. They just urged the concerned authorities to inspect the place and give a permanent solution.
When contacted, a senior official of Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) said, “Temporary steps are taken to drain out the stagnated sewage water and the Metro Water will lay new drainage pipelines in the locality.”
