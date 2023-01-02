Former Panchayat President's daughter-in-law killed in property row

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man, an engineering graduate for the alleged murder of a woman, his relative over a property dispute near Periyapalayam, 40 km from Chennai.

The arrested person, S Bhuvan Kumar (22) had also attacked the victim's family members including her 15-year-old son.

The arrested person was identified as S Bhuvan Kumar, who is related to the victim. The accused is the son of Sathiyavelu, who is the Ellapuram Panchayat Union Secretary, police said.

Sathyavelu's elder brother, Dravida Balu, a former panchayat president was murdered in 2013.

Police said that for the past few years, the families of Sathyavelu and Dravida Balu have been at loggerheads over a property dispute. On Sunday, Dravida Balu's wife, Selvi (55), son, Murugan (42) and his wife, Ramya (32) and their son, Karunanidhi (15) were at their home when the accused barged into the house and attacked them with weapons.

Ramya was attacked with an iron rod and suffered grievous injuries on her head. Neighbours came to the rescue of the family and moved them to the hospital, where Ramya succumbed to her injuries. Bhuvan Kumar fled the scene.

Periyapalayam Police registered a case and arrested Bhuvan Kumar on murder charges on Monday. Family members of Ramya are under treatment at a Government hospital.