Bharata Kalanji renovates auditorium at Spastic Society
CHENNAI: The Therapeutic Enrichment Activity Hall (TEACH) Auditorium at the campus of The Spastic Society of Tamil Nadu was launched in the presence of Governor RN Ravi on Friday and renovated by Bharata Kalanjali founded by veteran dancing couple VP Dhananjayan and Shanta Dhananjayan.
Speaking to DT Next on the sidelines of the inauguration, VP Dhananjayan says that the scene of performing arts has changed tremendously in the city, The attitude of the people towards arts has also changed. However, there is a lack of sustained interest because it seems very superficial.
He says this will only change when art is taken seriously. He adds that art is not entertainment and is rather directive and educative. Talking about what he’s looking forward to from the space, “I’m eager to see how the public uses this space by showcasing innovative and experimental projects. We also want corporations to take an interest in the performing arts.
“Industries these days are reaching out to support commercial arts. Cinema without a doubt is entertaining but it is not educative like classical arts.”
On asking the couple if they are working on something interesting, VP chimes in immediately, “Nava Karanas is my dream project and that’s what we have been working on. The aim is to crystallise the present day of performing Bharatanatyam. People don’t think about the posteriority of the art and I think it is very important to conserve the steps of the craft for future generations.”
Shanta Dhananjayan adds, “Nava Karanas means ‘New Karanas’. In this case, it does not mean ‘new’ literally. But what’s prevalent now. From what Natya Shastra has said, we have learnt a lot and there have been a lot of changes. We wanted to make a record of what we are doing now.”
