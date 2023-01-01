Celebrations spill over to streets in city on NY eve

CHENNAI: With revellers coming out in numbers, New Year celebrations spilled over to the streets in city on Sunday night even as the city police’s decision to impose a ban on vehicular movements on Kamarajar Road witnessed traffic congestion in several areas.

Since the vehicles towards the Marina from Tiruvanmiyur and southern parts of the city were diverted at Light House towards Papanasam Sivan Salai, traffic moved at a snail’s pace.

The scenario was the same on Dr Radhakrishnan Road and Lyods Road as several of the city people had stepped out to celebrate New Year. The early closure of Kamarajar Road made the public make a beeline for malls and eateries that hit the vehicular movement. Poonamallee High Road, arterial Anna Salai, and Outer Ring Road also saw heavy traffic.

Customers using digital payments and food delivery apps complained about server failure and poor service.