Admission for distance education courses in Madras Univ from Monday

CHENNAI: The admissions for distance education courses with the Institute of Distance Education (IDE) under University of Madras is set to begin from Monday.

The circular sent out by the university is for all undergraduate, post graduate, post graduate diploma, certificate and MBA courses. The students besides applying for the courses online at http://online.ideunom.ac.in, can avail for application at the single window admission centre at IDE campus in Chepauk.

For 2021-22, IDE admitted over 32,500 students, which was the highest in the last five years. And through the course fees alone, the IDE managed to generate Rs 164.17 crore.

During the pandemic and introduction of online classes, the demand for distance education courses saw a spike thus encouraging IDE to introduce eight new courses. With the addition of new courses, IDE currently offers 46 courses including MBA.

Expecting to enroll more than 70,000 students for 2023, IDE officials say that applications are likely to be issued till March and we will be taking in filled in applications till that period too.

"The last date for sale of application will be as per the UGC announcement, " the official added.