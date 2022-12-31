Botanical garden to come up in Chengalpattu at Rs 300 cr
CHENNAI: The State government is all set to establish a massive botanical garden near Chennai in Chengalpattu district at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The State Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department has issued a government order to set up the facility in Kadambur village near Chengalpattu in partnership with Royal Botanical Garden, Kew, England.
As per a government statement, the project will be implemented in the next five years.
“The project will have a preparatory phase, implementation phase and a final phase. It will also have components like native species garden, arboretums and bambusetum, healing garden, herbal garden, rose garden, rockery, Japanese garden, landscape of ancient Tamil Nadu, among others,” said the release adding a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed in this regard.
Phase-I of the project will have facilities, including Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey, soil, water and environmental assessment, constructing fencing around the project area, and preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR).
The project also includes activities including guided walks, Kids for Nature education programme to inform students about plant biodiversity, workshops and seminars for organised groups, facilities for walking, boating, nature trails, cycling, fitness, sports and other wellness activities, extension activities for farmers, among others.
According to official sources, the Ooty Botanical Garden in The Nilgiris is a major tourist attraction and the new facility will also attract crowds to Chengalpattu, which comprises the historical coastal city of Mahabalipuram.
