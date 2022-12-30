Two held for forging land documents

CHENNAI: The Avadi police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly forging land documents and cheating a woman. The complainant, R Usha from Veppampattu village in Tiruvallur district, had purchased 1,240 sq feet of land in her village in 2004. After learning that her land was sold to another couple, R Ganesan and G Mohanambal, using forged documents, Usha filed a complaint. Based on her complaint, the Avadi Central Crime Branch officers registered a case in December 2021. After investigation police found that two persons, MK Srinivasan (53) and C Venkatesan (51), had forged the documents and used a woman to pose as Usha to claim ownership of the land. They then sold the land to the couple for Rs 15 lakh. After investigations, the two men were arrested by the land grab cell of Avadi police. The arrested men were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.