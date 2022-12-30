Elderly man found dead, probe on

CHENNAI: Mystery is shrouding the death of a 70-year-old man, who was found dead in his house in Vyasarpadi. The deceased was identified as Panneer Selvam, who was living alone after the death of his wife, Radha, four years ago. Panneerselvam’s son Raja is an IT professional who he lives with his family in MKB Nagar, police said. Raja came to check on his father on Thursday, as there were no phone calls from him for the last two days and calls to his phone were not returned. He found Panneerselvam lying unconscious. He was moved to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. Vyasarpadi police secured the body and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police are investigating if there are any valuables missing from the house and are awaiting the autopsy results to ascertain the reason for the elderly man’s death.